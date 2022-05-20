Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices updated its Q3 guidance to $2.32-2.52 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.32-$2.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

