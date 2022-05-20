Analysts Anticipate Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Acadia Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AKR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 806,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.48%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

