Analysts Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. 304,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $72.22 and a 12 month high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

