Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) to report $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $1,417,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 270,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 42.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KBH traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 82,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,443. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.