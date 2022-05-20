Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) to report $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $1,417,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 270,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 42.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KBH traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 82,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,443. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

