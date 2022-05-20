Analysts Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Moderna reported sales of $4.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $22.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.94 billion to $25.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $17.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,934,364.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,625,874. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $159,563,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $7.13 on Friday, hitting $136.25. 5,880,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

