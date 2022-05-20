Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

AEO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,320,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,692. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $22,096,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

