Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.56 Million

Analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) to post $69.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.30 million and the lowest is $68.57 million. CalAmp reported sales of $79.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $299.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $306.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $299.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. CalAmp’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

CAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CalAmp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CalAmp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $227.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.30. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

CalAmp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.