Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Shares of FN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,258. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.