Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,162,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 460,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $13,974,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 85,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

