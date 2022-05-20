Analysts Expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Announce $13.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $13.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $13.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.60. First Citizens BancShares reported earnings per share of $15.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year earnings of $63.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $62.69 to $63.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $85.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $80.57 to $90.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.00.

Shares of FCNCA traded down $20.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $629.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,546. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $610.67 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $762.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.35%.

In other news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,214 shares of company stock worth $889,507 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

