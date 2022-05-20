Analysts Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.46 Million

Analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) to report $40.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.67 million to $41.25 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $38.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $162.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $166.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $168.67 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $178.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 929,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.28. 2,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 121.48%.

