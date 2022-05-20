Analysts Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.15. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 706,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $881.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 309,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 78,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 254,503 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

