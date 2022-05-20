Analysts Expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.05 Million

Brokerages expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) to post sales of $18.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.70 million and the lowest is $13.39 million. ProPhase Labs posted sales of $9.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year sales of $72.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.93 million to $92.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.41 million, with estimates ranging from $41.80 million to $51.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProPhase Labs.

PRPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 51,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

