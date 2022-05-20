Analysts Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $629.18 Million

Analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will announce $629.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $643.60 million and the lowest is $611.14 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $467.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 316,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,992. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $557.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 15.73%.

About Aaron’s (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

