Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Infinera (INFN)

Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/16/2022 – Infinera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Infinera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

5/4/2022 – Infinera had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.50 to $11.00.

5/4/2022 – Infinera had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.50 to $9.00.

4/20/2022 – Infinera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

3/31/2022 – Infinera is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Infinera is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Infinera stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 2,866,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,067. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Infinera Co alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,992.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,685. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Infinera by 272.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth $87,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.