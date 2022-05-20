Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) PT at $39.60

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

