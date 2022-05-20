Analysts Set Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target at $212.29

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 190 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.