Analysts Set MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target at $221.67

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTUAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($230.21) to €232.00 ($241.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($183.33) to €178.00 ($185.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.65. 23,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,133. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $132.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53.

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

