Analysts Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Target Price at $316.29

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.29.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Watsco by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 189.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 8.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.68. 303,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $239.62 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. Watsco’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

