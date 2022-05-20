Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Trading Down 0.7%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 63,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 192,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Antelope Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antelope Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

