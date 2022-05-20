Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,964,728.56 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 39,966 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.16 per share, with a total value of $1,964,728.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,330,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,583,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $11,565,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 58,462 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,612,666.78.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $42.18 and a 1 year high of $149.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Appian by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

