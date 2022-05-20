Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Wes Cummins Acquires 263,542 Shares of Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 263,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $608,782.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,782.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 19th, Wes Cummins purchased 11,030 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,538.50.
OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $34.20.
Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
