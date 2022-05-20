Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Wes Cummins Acquires 263,542 Shares of Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 263,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $608,782.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,782.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Blockchain alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Wes Cummins purchased 11,030 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,538.50.

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.