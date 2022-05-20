Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Shares of ARBE traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.10. 12,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.