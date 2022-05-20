ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.00) to €49.00 ($51.04) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.