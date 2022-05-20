ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.00) to €49.00 ($51.04) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.13.
Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.87.
About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
