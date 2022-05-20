Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will announce $1.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the lowest is $520,000.00. Arcimoto posted sales of $720,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $10.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 million to $17.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $99.73 million, with estimates ranging from $29.45 million to $170.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 1,385.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

FUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

FUV stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 515,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.60. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,155.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.