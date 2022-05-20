ARMOR Market Capitalization Achieves $2.09 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $42,649.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,128.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.12 or 0.07444675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00509287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,946.22 or 1.77793697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032843 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008897 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

