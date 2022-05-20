Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

NYSE AFI opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Armstrong Flooring has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%.

In other news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $1,214,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 127,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth $352,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong Flooring (Get Rating)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

