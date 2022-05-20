Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.48-$5.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.04 billion-$9.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.94 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

ARW opened at $122.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.53. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,980,373 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,934,000 after acquiring an additional 139,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,564,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,047,000 after buying an additional 66,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 134,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

