ARS Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 80,885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 214,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

In related news, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.65. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

