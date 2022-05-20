ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,576 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mogo worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mogo by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Mogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mogo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,603,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Mogo by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 165,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mogo by 53,191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 91,489 shares during the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mogo alerts:

MOGO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ:MOGO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 137,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. Mogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Mogo had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mogo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.