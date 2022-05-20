ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 365 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after acquiring an additional 138,959 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,612 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 398,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $42.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,448. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $569.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.96 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Wedbush dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.