ARS Investment Partners LLC Takes $508,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,992 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 115,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 470,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,933,000 after purchasing an additional 150,409 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. 846,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,744. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 over the last 90 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

