Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will announce $20.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the lowest is $20.30 million. Asure Software posted sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $89.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.25 million, with estimates ranging from $95.40 million to $99.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASUR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of ASUR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.13. 10,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.