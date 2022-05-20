Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont Sells 3,873 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $20,604.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,191.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ATRA stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

