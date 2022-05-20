Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at JMP Securities

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ATLC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $91.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.33.

ATLC opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.23). Atlanticus had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 21.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atlanticus by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

