Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $360.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $174.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.05. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

