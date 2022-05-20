Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Shares Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.10% of Atotech worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Atotech by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,959,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,536,000 after buying an additional 816,967 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,843,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,060,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. 398,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Atotech Limited has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.29.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Atotech’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

