Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.48.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$3.89 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$2.87 and a 1-year high of C$12.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.94. The company has a market cap of C$882.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.