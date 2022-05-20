Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Autohome by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Autohome by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Autohome by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,962,000 after acquiring an additional 463,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autohome stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,719. Autohome has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

