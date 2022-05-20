Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,019 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 138.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,297,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,065,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 94.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 133,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

