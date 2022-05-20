aWSB (aWSB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,724.00

aWSB (aWSB) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $104,966.65 and approximately $13,724.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for $17.17 or 0.00058792 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, aWSB has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,076.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.05 or 0.07176635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.20 or 0.00510834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033173 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,941.90 or 1.77842734 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008894 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

