Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Trading Down 13.8%

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Rating) fell 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 41,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

About Ayala Land

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities; and sells override units.

