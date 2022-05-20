Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Trading Down 13.8%

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Rating) fell 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 41,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.
About Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF)
