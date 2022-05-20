Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aytu BioPharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.38). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 120.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aytu BioPharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aytu BioPharma by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aytu BioPharma by 793.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 335,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aytu BioPharma by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aytu BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

