AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AZEK has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 202,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

