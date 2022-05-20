AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
AZZ stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31. AZZ has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $15,536,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 765,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 138,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,667,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 104.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AZZ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AZZ Company Profile
AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.
