Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $318.49

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 318.49 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 326.20 ($4.02). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 316.80 ($3.91), with a volume of 1,120,409 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.92) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 356 ($4.39) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 393.75 ($4.85).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 321.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 318.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.93.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.