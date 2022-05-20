Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BADFF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.25.
BADFF stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $35.00.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.
