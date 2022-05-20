Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDGI. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.25.

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$28.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$994.20 million and a P/E ratio of -87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.64. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$22.54 and a 1 year high of C$39.71.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

