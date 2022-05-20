Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $75.06

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.06 and last traded at $75.06, with a volume of 3109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.46.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Badger Meter by 172.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

