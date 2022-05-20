Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.20 on Friday. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

